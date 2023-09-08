Chandler Jones not expected to play in season opener

Chandler Jones continues to deal with a personal issue and isn’t expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, coach Josh McDaniels said.

Ahead of his team's last practice before their season opener, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones warms up before an NFL game against the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media during a press availability at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chandler Jones isn’t expected to play Sunday when the Raiders open the season at Denver, coach Josh McDaniels said Friday.

The veteran pass rusher has been away from the team all week while dealing with what McDaniels described as a “personal issue.”

As of now, Jones remains on the 53-man roster. That could change soon, as the club faces a Saturday deadline to make a decision on how to open a roster spot to accommodate Josh Jacobs. The veteran running back is on a roster exemption and does not count against the 53. The exemption expires Saturday, and Jones could be a candidate to be released or put on the nonfootball injury list.

Of immediate concern is filling Jones’ spot opposite Maxx Crosby. The two likely candidates are third-year defensive end Malcolm Koonce and rookie Tyree Wilson.

The Raiders are also expected to be without cornerback Brandon Facyson, who has not practiced this week with a shin injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.