91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Chandler Jones not expected to play in season opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 9:43 am
 
Updated September 8, 2023 - 11:03 am
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones warms up before an NFL game against the New England Patrio ...
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones warms up before an NFL game against the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media during a press availability at the Interm ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media during a press availability at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chandler Jones isn’t expected to play Sunday when the Raiders open the season at Denver, coach Josh McDaniels said Friday.

The veteran pass rusher has been away from the team all week while dealing with what McDaniels described as a “personal issue.”

As of now, Jones remains on the 53-man roster. That could change soon, as the club faces a Saturday deadline to make a decision on how to open a roster spot to accommodate Josh Jacobs. The veteran running back is on a roster exemption and does not count against the 53. The exemption expires Saturday, and Jones could be a candidate to be released or put on the nonfootball injury list.

Of immediate concern is filling Jones’ spot opposite Maxx Crosby. The two likely candidates are third-year defensive end Malcolm Koonce and rookie Tyree Wilson.

The Raiders are also expected to be without cornerback Brandon Facyson, who has not practiced this week with a shin injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
2
Graney: Mystery thickens around Chandler Jones and Raiders
Graney: Mystery thickens around Chandler Jones and Raiders
3
How Raiders fans with DirecTV can still watch Sunday’s game
How Raiders fans with DirecTV can still watch Sunday’s game
4
Raiders report: Veteran Ivy Leaguer prepares for starting role
Raiders report: Veteran Ivy Leaguer prepares for starting role
5
Raiders expect rookies to contribute immediately
Raiders expect rookies to contribute immediately
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs ready for full workload
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs ready for full workload
Raiders face difficult decisions as cut-down day approaches
Raiders face difficult decisions as cut-down day approaches
Raiders report: Will Garoppolo play Sunday against former team?
Raiders report: Will Garoppolo play Sunday against former team?
Raiders report: QB depth chart still a work in progress
Raiders report: QB depth chart still a work in progress