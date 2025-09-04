92°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Change of plans: Veteran wide receiver tells Raiders he’s retiring

Wide receiver Amari Cooper informed the Raiders that he intends to retire after signing with the club on Aug. 26. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper answers questions from the media during a news conference at ...
Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper answers questions from the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (47) stretches with teammates during training camp in ...
Raiders report: Defensive lineman earns starting role following trade
Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers on trade request: ‘I asked, they said no’
Raiders are betting big on young CBs this season. Will it pay off?
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) celebrates with wide receiver DeMario Douglas ...
Full Raiders schedule breakdown with times, TV info, betting lines
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2025 - 11:52 am
 
Updated September 4, 2025 - 11:54 am

Veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper, a little over a week after signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, has informed the club he is retiring, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Cooper’s abrupt change of heart comes days before the team’s season opener against the Patriots on Sunday. The 31-year-old, who the Raiders selected No. 4 overall in the 2015 draft, practiced just five times with the team after re-signing Aug. 25.

Cooper finishes his career with 711 receptions for 10,033 yards and 64 touchdowns. He spent parts of four seasons with the Raiders before being traded to the Cowboys in 2018. Cooper also played for the Browns and Bills during his 10 years in the NFL.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES