Change of plans: Veteran wide receiver tells Raiders he’s retiring

The Raiders learned Wednesday, just days before their season opener against the Patriots on Sunday, that one of their veteran wide receivers is retiring.

Veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper, a little over a week after signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, has informed the club he is retiring, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Cooper’s abrupt change of heart comes days before the team’s season opener against the Patriots on Sunday. The 31-year-old, who the Raiders selected No. 4 overall in the 2015 draft, practiced just five times with the team after re-signing Aug. 25.

Cooper finishes his career with 711 receptions for 10,033 yards and 64 touchdowns. He spent parts of four seasons with the Raiders before being traded to the Cowboys in 2018. Cooper also played for the Browns and Bills during his 10 years in the NFL.

