Changes could be coming to Raiders’ offensive line

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson spoke on Thursday about rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood taking reps at guard and if there are any changes to be expected with the team's offensive line. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the Raiders’ offensive line struggling after a massive offseason overhaul, significant changes could be on the horizon.

Rookie tackle Alex Leatherwood was talking snaps at right guard at the outset of practice on Thursday, with veteran Brandon Parker assuming Leatherwood’s spot at right tackle.

If the Raiders move forward with that move beginning this Sunday against the Chicago Bears, it would indicate that they think Parker, at the present time, offers a better option at right tackle than their rookie from Alabama. It would also indicate they think Leatherwood will help fortify the interior of their offensive line.

Leatherwood, the Raiders’ 2021 first-round pick, started 15 games at right guard during his junior year at Alabama, so sliding inside is not considered a drastic move for him. It also takes advantage of his best attribute, which is as a run blocker, while mitigating his struggles in pass protection.

“Not everyone can move inside, but he is one of our tackles that can move inside,” Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said.

According to Pro Football Focus, Leatherwood is 53rd among all tackles as a run blocker and last among the 72 eligible tackles in pass protection.

The Raiders were heavily criticized for selecting Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick last April ahead of more highly ranked prospects such as Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw and Oklahoma State’s Tevon Jenkins. Injuries to both players have resulted in neither player taking an NFL snap yet at tackle, so comparing Leatherwood to them at this point is difficult.

The potential move to right guard, where Leatherwood would operate in closer quarters compared to the perimeter, could benefit the 6-foot-5, 312-pounder, tapping into his athletic ability.

“He’s an extremely strong run blocker. He’s been a very intelligent player,” Olson said “And again his athleticism allows him to play multiple positions.”

While Leatherwood’s long-range future likely remains at tackle, there is organizational precedent for this sort of move. Robert Gallery, who the Raiders drafted second overall out of Iowa in 2004, struggled over his first three seasons at tackle before making a successful move to guard, where he played the final five seasons of his career.

Parker has been a disappointment since joining the Raiders in 2018 as a third-round pick out of North Carolina A&T, but he does have 1,214 right tackle snaps under his belt.

“He’s a fourth-year player. He knows our system very well,” said Olson. “He’s gotten bigger, stronger … as we talk about the development of our players, we expect them, every year, to get better and to show the arrow is moving up. He’s shown that to us.”

The Raiders have struggled mightily to create push up front, with the interior of their offensive line the main culprit. They knew there would be a learning curve in that area after moving on from veterans Rodney Hudson (center) and right guard Gabe Jackson last offseason.

The plan was to flank new center Andre James with veterans Denzelle Good to his right and Richie Incognito to his left. That never materialized, however, with Incognito going down with a calf injury in training camp and Good suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first half of the season opener.

Rather than playing alongside two veterans, James has been flanked by left guard John Simpson, a second-year player with six career starts, and journeyman Jermaine Eluemunor, who the Raiders signed nine days before their season opener.

Of all the positions where the Raiders could least afford injuries, their rebuilt offensive line was the most vulnerable. But that is exactly what happened, and it’s resulted in that unit rapidly turning into the weak link on an otherwise efficient team.

Their subpar play has played a role in everything from the Raiders’ slow starts to the meager run game and the ability to keep quarterback Derek Carr out of harm’s way.

Among the low lights: The Raiders’ 322 rushing yards are ranked 27th in the 32-team NFL. At 3.3, they are averaging the second-fewest yards per carry.

Meanwhile, the 12 sacks and 47 pressures of Carr are the fourth most in the NFL, the 20 hurries are the fifth most and the 15 hits he’s taken are the 11th most in the league.

For a 3-1 team tied for first place in AFC West and one with playoff aspirations, those numbers are unacceptable.

So it appears the Raiders are going to do something about it. Or try, at least.

