Chargers sneak by Raiders in OT, playoff hopes nearly over
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scored on a 1-yard sneak with 1:29 left in overtime to hand the Raiders a 30-27 loss on Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium and all but end their playoff hopes.
Daniel Carlson made a 23-yard field goal with 3:18 left in overtime to give the Raiders a 27-24 lead.
The Raiders (7-7) also lost quarterback Derek Carr to a strained left groin late in the first quarter. Marcus Mariota played in Carr’s place the rest of the game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
