Chargers sneak by Raiders in OT, playoff hopes nearly over

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scored on a 1-yard sneak with 1:29 left in overtime to hand the Raiders a loss on Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium and all but end their playoff hopes.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) makes a scuffle pass with Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defending in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) drops back to pass as Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) is blocked during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is stacked up by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph (95) and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joe Gaziano (92) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks into the open field past Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) and Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph (95) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) he is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes the catch on the way to score a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates a touchdown by tight end Darren Waller (83) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden looks up at the score board in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) dives into the end zone past Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) celebrates his touchdown score as Raiders defenders Daryl Worley (36) and Erik Harris (25) look on during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles with the football as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Vaughn (39) pursues him during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Carr was injured on the play. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) winces in pain as he scramble towards the sideline with Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) in pursuit in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hunches over while talking to training staff after getting hurt scrambling in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is attended to by training staff after getting hurt scrambling in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) bends over after injuring his groin on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is attended to by trainers after injuring his groin on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) exits the game for the locker room after injuring his groin on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) speaks to Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) before entering the football game during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before entering the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is greeted by Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) as he enters the NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a touchdown pass as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) hangs onto him during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) tips the football passed by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Los Angeles Chargers running back Kalen Ballage (31) turns the corner past Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson (83) scores a touchdown as Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) tries to make a tackle during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson (83) celebrates his touchdown score with wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) reaches for more yards as he is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kenneth Murray (56) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Daniel Carlson made a 23-yard field goal with 3:18 left in overtime to give the Raiders a 27-24 lead.

The Raiders (7-7) also lost quarterback Derek Carr to a strained left groin late in the first quarter. Marcus Mariota played in Carr’s place the rest of the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

