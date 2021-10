The Silver & Black was out on Sunday as the Raiders hosted the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders superfan Gorilla Rilla poses with a Bears fan before an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Chicago Bears fans during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans, including Johnny Flores of Fontana, Calif., left, and Robert Pearlman of Newport Beach, celebrate a Raiders touchdown against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders fans pose during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders fans pose during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Chicago Bears fans during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Chicago Bears fans celebrate as their team defeats the Raiders during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A fan watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Fans, including Raiders fan Johnny Flores of Fontana, Calif., right, and Bears fan Lisa Parrish, react as Las Vegas takes on the Chicago at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gary Dhillon of Vancouver shows his Raiders tattoo as his team takes on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Chicago Bears fans cheer for their team during the second half of an NFL football game against the the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Bears fan poses during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders fan cheers during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Chicago Bears fans cheer on their team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago Bears fans cheer during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Fans cheer as the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans make their way to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas from the Hacienda before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago BearsÕ fan Jordan Testa (34) of Las Vegas walks past the Raiders fans outside of Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL football game, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chicago Bears fans Jordan Testa (34) and his father Richard both of Las Vegas walks past the Raiders fan Michael Machado of Chino Hills, Calif., outside of Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL football game, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders fan Michael Machado of Chino Hills, Calif., watches as Chicago Bears fans walk past him outside of Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL football game, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders fans Dani Buckley, left, and Lenette Reece of Las Vegas dance outside of Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL football game against Chicago Bears, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans take photos outside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago BearsÕ fans and Raiders fans dance outside of Allegiant Stadium prior to an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Silver & Black was out on Sunday as the Raiders hosted the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Check out the best of Raider Nation in the photo gallery above.