The Raiders are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for primetime Sunday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium at 5:20 p.m.

Raiders fans dance to live Mexican music in tailgating before an NFL game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Captain Jack Rack'Em gives a yell in tailgating before an NFL game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans Jersey Tucker, left, and Jamal Jones gather with friends in tailgating before an NFL game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raider Rita joins friends in tailgating before an NFL game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans James Davidson, left, and Fernando Zarate of California check to see if one of their lobsters is cooked in tailgating before an NFL game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans share shots in tailgating before an NFL game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans embrace in tailgating before an NFL game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans gather in tailgating before the Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs in their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold warns up before the start of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson warms up before the start of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia walks onto the field before the start of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones warms up before the start of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs autographs items for fans before the start of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards warms up before the start of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chiefs Kingdom has arrived in Las Vegas.

The Silver and Black are looking to hold on to their lead in the AFC West and bounce back with a win following a loss to the Giants in New Jersey last week.