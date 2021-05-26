94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Clelin Ferrell says Raiders sick and tired of losing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2021 - 4:57 pm
 
Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) grabs some air during a Las Vegas Raiders open practice at th ...
Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) grabs some air during a Las Vegas Raiders open practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Carl Nassib ...
Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) look on during a Las Vegas Raiders open practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) runs a drill during a Las Vegas Raiders open practice at the ...
Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) runs a drill during a Las Vegas Raiders open practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Defensive lineman Darius Philon (96, left) runs a drill with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) ...
Defensive lineman Darius Philon (96, left) runs a drill with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during a Las Vegas Raiders open practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell enters his third year laser-focused on learning a new defensive system and ready to take the next step in his career.

He believes his teammates, including fellow 2019 first-rounder Johnathan Abram, are on the same page.

The motivation is simple.

“All of us are tired of losing,” he said. “It’s not just the fact that we’re losing, it’s the fact we get right there to the playoffs and just can’t get over the hump.”

Ferrell and his defensive teammates have taken on a hefty share of criticism the last two years for the team’s failure to qualify for the playoffs and the numbers haven’t been great.

He said the negative comments have been difficult to ignore, but the real issue isn’t tuning out the negativity. Ferrell believes it can serve as fuel to spark the team’s turnaround, but he is careful not to take it so seriously.

“The question is what to do with it,” Ferrell said. “You take it and evaluate it. When you break it down, it’s people who don’t wake up and do what we do every single day speaking on what we do every single day.

“We understand people have opinions, but you can’t tell me how to drive a car you never drove. That’s how I look at it.”

Stills impressive

Ferrell said it’s tough to form too much of an opinion of some of the team’s newcomers this early in the process.

The Raiders haven’t even put on pads yet.

But that didn’t stop him from raving about one of the newest additions on the defensive side of the ball.

“I don’t really evaluate guys until we put the pads on, but a guy I like a lot is Darius Stills, the undrafted rookie from West Virginia,” Ferrell said. “Real, real good dude with a lot of twitch. You could just tell from his movements in the drills he’s got a little something to it. I like his game.”

Stills’ father Gary played linebacker for 10 years in the NFL for the Chiefs, Ravens and Rams. He also played one season with the Las Vegas Locomotives of the United Football League.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs
Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs
2
Raiders’ wide receiver first to exploit new number rule
Raiders’ wide receiver first to exploit new number rule
3
Raiders training camp report date set
Raiders training camp report date set
4
Raiders turn out in big numbers for voluntary OTAs
Raiders turn out in big numbers for voluntary OTAs
5
Raiders re-sign veteran offensive lineman
Raiders re-sign veteran offensive lineman
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST