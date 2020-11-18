78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Clelin Ferrell tests positive for coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2020 - 11:24 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24), Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris ...
Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24), Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25), Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrate after making a big defensive play in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell is on the COVID-19 reserve list due to a positive test result, a person close to the situation confirmed Wednesday.

While Ferrell’s status for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is in peril, there remains an available path in which Ferrell could play. However, it is predicated on him clearing a series of COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, safety Lamarcus Joyner is also on the COVID-19 list as a result of being in close contact with someone who tested positive. Provided Joyner clears protocols, he is eligible to return in time to play on Sunday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders put 2 players on reserve/COVID-19 list
Raiders put 2 players on reserve/COVID-19 list
2
Jon Gruden, Andy Reid clash over so-called ‘victory lap’
Jon Gruden, Andy Reid clash over so-called ‘victory lap’
3
I’ve had nearly 100 COVID tests. But the wait for results is still agonizing.
I’ve had nearly 100 COVID tests. But the wait for results is still agonizing.
4
Clelin Ferrell tests positive for coronavirus
Clelin Ferrell tests positive for coronavirus
5
Jon Gruden’s old-school style has Raiders off to 6-3 start
Jon Gruden’s old-school style has Raiders off to 6-3 start
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST