Clelin Ferrell tests positive for coronavirus
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell is on the COVID-19 reserve list due to a positive test result, a person close to the situation confirmed Wednesday.
While Ferrell’s status for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is in peril, there remains an available path in which Ferrell could play. However, it is predicated on him clearing a series of COVID-19 protocols.
Meanwhile, safety Lamarcus Joyner is also on the COVID-19 list as a result of being in close contact with someone who tested positive. Provided Joyner clears protocols, he is eligible to return in time to play on Sunday.
