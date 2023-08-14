‘Coach’ Maxx Crosby maintains intensity on Raiders sideline

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby didn’t play in Sunday’s preseason victory over the 49ers, but maintained his role as an emotional leader from the sideline.

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby typically plays the game with noticeable passion and emotion that is almost contagious for his teammates.

It turns out he coaches the same way.

Crosby was relegated to an unofficial title of assistant coach as he and most of the other starters sat out Sunday’s 34-7 preseason victory over the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

It wasn’t easy for him to dress in uniform but not take the field when the whistle blew.

“It sucks,” he said, laughing. “It really sucks to be going through warmups and thinking, ‘Damn, I have to shut it down for the game.’ But we have a lot of football coming ahead.”

Crosby made sure to keep the same passion he usually shows on the field, celebrating big plays and often calling huddles on the sideline to fire up teammates.

It worked. The defense stood out in the victory, recording four sacks and forcing two turnovers.

“I was having fun,” Crosby said. “I love football, and there’s nothing better than seeing the young guys balling, so that was cool. I just feel like I have to bring the juice at all times. That was my job today. Just help the young guys and bring a lot of energy for them.”

His teammates appreciated it.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton was one of several defensive players to have a strong game, as he was in on four tackles and forced a fumble.

“We notice that every day. Every single day,” Bolton said of Crosby’s passion. “I’ve never had a leader like that. That man is a monster on the field and when it comes to getting the team right and getting the team going and making sure we’re doing the right things. He always seems like he knows what he’s doing, and everyone just tries to fall under that umbrella.”

That was certainly the case Sunday.

“We held it down,” Crosby said of the defense’s performance. “The guys were playing well, and it was exciting to see.”

Standing out

Tight end Cole Fotheringham led the Raiders in receiving yards with 71, as he hauled in all five targets and looked as if he had a special connection with rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

“I think we played pool volleyball once, so maybe that helped,” Fotheringham said jokingly.

The stats were a nice reward, but Fotheringham was happy just to be on the field. The 2022 undrafted free agent out of Utah was released just before the 2022 regular season and spent the season on the practice squad.

“It was really cool to get out there,” he said. “It’s the first game I’ve played in since the preseason last year, and it was just fun to be back out and playing again.”

Still, he didn’t necessarily see his big game coming.

“I try to always visualize making plays and having good days, but it was really exciting to have my number called and just get the opportunity,” he said.

Fotheringham knows any path to a roster spot will be paved with his work on special teams, and he didn’t let that area of his game lag, making a big tackle for no gain on a punt return.

“That’s definitely something I wanted to prioritize in this game,” he said. “Obviously a couple plays I wish I could have back, but getting that tackle was huge, and everyone just rallied to the ball.”

