Colin Kaepernick working out with Raiders

The Raiders are working out embattled quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Kaepernick, 34, has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, which was when he began taking a knee during the national anthem to shed light on social injustice. It long has been assumed that NFL teams have shied away from him as a result of his stance.

Owner Mark Davis has maintained over the years he would be open to Kaepernick playing for the Raiders if his coach and general manager were in favor of it.

That time might be now. But while the Raiders are bringing Kaepernick in for a workout, there are no guarantees he will be offered a contract.

Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and led them to the NFC championship in 2012. He has thrown for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

