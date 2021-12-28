48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Raiders

Colts place starting QB on COVID list ahead of Raiders game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2021 - 10:41 am
 
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) waits for play to resume during an NFL football ...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) waits for play to resume during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday ahead of the team’s Sunday matchup with the Raiders in Indianapolis.

Wentz is unvaccinated and thus, subject to 10 days of isolation, meaning rookie backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start one of the most pivotal games of the season.

Perennial All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson also is on the list, as are Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard and starting offensive linemen Braden Smith and Mark Glowinski.

The Raiders (8-7) can qualify for the postseason with wins in their final two games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders put 6 defensive players on COVID-19 list
Raiders put 6 defensive players on COVID-19 list
2
Allegiant Stadium became real home-field advantage for Raiders Sunday
Allegiant Stadium became real home-field advantage for Raiders Sunday
3
Raiders report: Bisaccia optimistic about Waller’s return
Raiders report: Bisaccia optimistic about Waller’s return
4
Unlikely as it may be, Raiders now control playoff fate
Unlikely as it may be, Raiders now control playoff fate
5
Colts place starting QB on COVID list ahead of Raiders game
Colts place starting QB on COVID list ahead of Raiders game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Grading Raiders’ 17-13 win against Broncos
By / RJ

The defense absolutely carried the Raiders to victory. They have won two straight and remained in the hunt for a playoff berth because of this side of the ball.