Colts place starting QB on COVID list ahead of Raiders game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday ahead of the team’s Sunday matchup with the Raiders in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) waits for play to resume during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday ahead of the team’s Sunday matchup with the Raiders in Indianapolis.

Wentz is unvaccinated and thus, subject to 10 days of isolation, meaning rookie backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start one of the most pivotal games of the season.

Perennial All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson also is on the list, as are Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard and starting offensive linemen Braden Smith and Mark Glowinski.

The Raiders (8-7) can qualify for the postseason with wins in their final two games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.