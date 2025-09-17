Commanders QB misses practice, leaving status for Raiders game in doubt

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won’t practice until at least Friday due to a knee injury, putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders in doubt.

Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Raiders may not see star quarterback Jayden Daniels when they face the Commanders on the road Sunday.

Washington coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Daniels, the reigning offensive rookie of the year, would not practice until at least Friday due to a knee injury.

Daniels, 24, was hurt late in the Commanders’ 27-18 loss to the Packers on Sept. 11. An MRI revealed a knee sprain that puts his status for Sunday’s game in doubt.

Marcus Mariota, a former Raiders quarterback, would start for Washington (1-1) if Daniels can’t play. Daniels did go through an on-field workout Wednesday that included throwing.

“I’ll give you an assessment of where we’re at after we go through practice Friday,” Quinn said. “We recognize the importance of the person and the player and what he means to the franchise, so we’re going to be smart and not just fast in this assessment.”

