Commanders star QB ruled out for Sunday’s game against Raiders

The Raiders will line up against a familiar face Sunday, as Marcus Mariota will get the start in place of injured star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels was ruled out of Sunday’s home game against the Raiders with a knee injury, coach Dan Quinn said after the team’s practice Friday.

Former Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota will get the start in the 10 a.m. game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Quinn said earlier in the week the plan would be for Daniels to go through a Friday practice and then determine his availability for the game.

Daniels, however, only did some light work on the field.

“We’re just not there all the way,” Quinn said after the session.

Mariota saw extensive action in two games last season during Daniels’ rookie of the year campaign, both victories. He completed 34 of 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, adding 92 yards and a score on the ground.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick played for the Raiders in 2020 and 2021, serving as Derek Carr’s backup.

He was recruited to Oregon by current Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who coached him his first two seasons with the Ducks.

“He’s a stud football player and an even better human,” Kelly said. “He’s one of the more special people I’ve had an opportunity to meet in my life. He’s a hell of a player, and he’s also a class act.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

