Raiders

Congress seeks emails from Gruden, NFL investigation

By Josh Dubow The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 - 5:16 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2021 - 5:34 pm
FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the start of the fourth round of the NFL football draft in Cleveland. Jon Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. A person familiar with the decision said Gruden is stepping down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Goodell and others in the NFL. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the start of the fourth round of the NFL football draft in Cleveland. Jon Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. A person familiar with the decision said Gruden is stepping down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Goodell and others in the NFL. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

A Congressional committee is seeking documents and information from the NFL regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team and how the league handled it.

The discussion includes the emails that led to the resignation of Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Thursday it sent a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell requesting by Nov. 4 all documents and communication about the probe into the workplace culture at the Washington Football Team.

“We have serious concerns about what appears to be widespread abusive workplace conduct at the WFT and about the NFL’s handling of this matter,” U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, wrote in the letter to the commissioner.

“Communications between league management and WFT leadership also raise questions about the league’s asserted impartiality in these investigations.”

Earlier this month, emails gathered in relation to that investigation revealed racist, homophobic and misogynistic language from Gruden to Washington team president Bruce Allen when Gruden was an announcer at ESPN.

Gruden resigned as coach of the Raiders on Oct. 11 and lawyers representing 40 former employees of the Washington Football Team urged the league to immediately release the full findings of the investigation.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has received the letter and shares the committee’s “concern that all workplaces should be free from any form of harassment and discrimination. We look forward to speaking to her office soon.”

The Washington Football Team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson in the summer of 2020 to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league later took over that investigation and fined the team $10 million in July and said the culture at the club was “toxic” and ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues.

Owner Dan Snyder has stepped away from day-to-day operations, but there was no written report on Wilkinson’s inquiry.

“The NFL’s lack of transparency about the problems it recently uncovered raise questions about the seriousness with which it has addressed bigotry, racism, sexism, and homophobia — setting troubling precedent for other workplaces,” the letter said.

