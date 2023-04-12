Controversial prospect pays Raiders a visit

The Raiders are hosting defensive lineman Jalen Carter at their practice facility in Henderson on Wednesday.

Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

If you opened the dictionary and looked up the definition of the “Raiders’ biggest draft need,” you might actually see a picture of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

But it comes with some major red flags.

All of which makes his private visit with the Raiders on Wednesday incredibly important.

The Raiders are hosting the Bulldogs’ dominating interior defensive lineman at their practice facility in Henderson, and to say he has a chance to either ease or increase concerns is an understatement. It’s part of the “top 30” prospect visits each team is allowed ahead of the draft.

Carter was charged last month with reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed a teammate and a recruiting staff member. In the days and weeks sense, Carter’s draft stock has fallen. Where once he was being talked about as a top-five pick, he might actually fall to the Raiders at the seventh pick in the first round.

If so, the Raiders would face a difficult decision, especially given their recent history of off-field problems with high-draft picks. That includes 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs, who was charged in 2021 with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the death of Tina Tintor

Carter was sentenced to one year of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service after pleading no contest to his charges. He wasn’t deemed responsible for the crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy.

But his role in the incident and other issues have raised red flags. Among them were when Carter recently showed up at Georgia’s pro day 10 pounds overweight and unable to get through drills.

Carter would fill a glaring roster need on the defensive line. But because of character issues and the possibility of public pushback if they draft him, is he worth the trouble?

The Raiders are approaching today’s visit with an open mind.

“I don’t rush to judgment on any of those things because I think sometimes when you do that you end up making a mistake,” coach Josh McDaniels said.

Public sentiment will be an element the Raiders consider when evaluating Carter. But the sense is, the PR factor will slot below the assessment of Carter from a character standpoint and as a football player.

One film, anyway, Carter addresses one the Raiders’ biggest weaknesses in more than a decade. At 6-foot-3-inch, 315-pounds, he is an explosive, game-changing interior lineman whose ability to impact games could rise to the level of the Rams’ Aaron Donald, the Chiefs’ Chris Jones and the Titans’ Jeffery Simmons.

But the red flags are concerning. And the Raiders are trying to get to the bottom of it.

“There’s a lot of things that could be said and speculated about that you’ve got to be careful about pinning on somebody,” McDaniels said.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.