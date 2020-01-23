Cornerback Nevin Lawson signs extension with Raiders
The Utah State alum played in 11 games, including five starts, for the Raiders last season after signing a one-year free agent deal last offseason.
Cornerback Nevin Lawson has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Raiders, the team announced Thursday.
Lawson played in 11 games, including five starts, for the Raiders last season after signing a one-year free agent deal last offseason.
The 28-year-old Utah State alum had 23 tackles and five passes defensed after serving a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
He is due to serve a one-game suspension to start the 2020 season for using his helmet as a weapon during the Raiders’ Week 17 loss to the Broncos.
Lawson has made 59 starts and played in 74 games during his six-year career since he was selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
