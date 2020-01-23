Cornerback Nevin Lawson signs extension with Raiders

The Utah State alum played in 11 games, including five starts, for the Raiders last season after signing a one-year free agent deal last offseason.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) catches the football during pregame drills before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Cornerback Nevin Lawson has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Raiders, the team announced Thursday.

Lawson played in 11 games, including five starts, for the Raiders last season after signing a one-year free agent deal last offseason.

The 28-year-old Utah State alum had 23 tackles and five passes defensed after serving a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

He is due to serve a one-game suspension to start the 2020 season for using his helmet as a weapon during the Raiders’ Week 17 loss to the Broncos.

Lawson has made 59 starts and played in 74 games during his six-year career since he was selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.