Cory Littleton vs. Hunter Henry a key matchup Sunday

Slowing down Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is a big challenge, but that isn’t the only key matchup facing the Raiders this week.

Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) leaps over Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As the Raiders (4-3) embark on a critical stretch, playing three straight game in the AFC West, they need to build on the momentum created by last week’s gritty 16-6 win in Cleveland.

The Raiders unleashed their run game against the Browns, rushing for a season-high 209 yards and leaning on a defense that played its best game by allowing just two field goals.

The quest continues Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, a Jekyll & Hyde team good enough to build double-digit leads against four quality opponents but bad enough to surrender each of those leads.

Playing the Chargers creates a mental challenge for the Raiders, who have to disregard the weak side of the Chargers and remain focused on negating their strengths. That begins with slowing down rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who is off to a great start.

Here are three matchups:

LB Cory Littleton vs. TE Hunter Henry

The Chargers haven’t relied too much on their standout tight end this year, as evidenced by his modest 29 catches for 324 yards and one touchdown. But the Raiders’ struggles in pass coverage at linebacker could be a weakness the Chargers attack.

If so, Littleton, who likely will draw the assignment of covering Henry, becomes a big part of the defensive game plan.

Littleton, a high-priced free agent acquisition, has not played nearly as well as expected, but his play has improved recently. The return of Nick Kwiatkoski, who missed time earlier this year because of a pectoral injury, has reduced Littleton’s workload and allowed him to narrow his focus.

Per Pro Football Focus, Littleton’s pass-coverage grade has improved the last two games, a signal that he could be turning the corner after inexplicably struggling in pass coverage. Although he gives up size and strength to Henry, Littleton has the athletic ability and technique to stick with him in pass coverage.

It’s a battle Littleton is in position to win.

LT Brandon Parker vs OLB Melvin Ingram

It is still not clear what the Raiders’ tackle position will look like Sunday with Trent Brown back on the COVID-19 reserve list, Kolton Miller missing practice with an ankle injury and swing tackle Sam Young limited with a knee injury.

One way or another, though, Parker is expected to be in the picture either on the right or left side. In spite of a strong performance on Sunday in emergency relief against the Cleveland Browns, Parker has struggled almost every time he’s gotten a chance to play. The Chargers will no doubt target him as a weak link on the line.

If Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa clears concussion protocol and is able to go on Sunday, expect him to get the first crack at Parker. Whether Bosa gets on the field or not, though, Ingram will get plenty of opportunities to create havoc as a rush end on Parker’s side.

Parker needs to be able to stand up to both foes. Any slip-up could put Derek Carr and the offense in jeopardy.

WR Henry Ruggs vs. CB Casey Hayward

The Raiders are itching to get their rookie wide receiver untracked, understanding the danger he poses the opposition both as a long-ball threat and an explosive playmaker.

They took a chance downfield last week against the Browns, and Ruggs was wide open. But the drastic wind conditions in Cleveland saw Carr’s pass go on a roller-coaster ride only to fall harmlessly to the ground.

Weather conditions will not be a factor in SoFi Stadium, so expect the Raiders to turn back to that type of play knowing Carr isn’t likely to miss in pristine conditions.

That will put pressure on Hayward, a veteran grinder who doesn’t have the speed to continually keep up with Ruggs.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.