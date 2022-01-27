Could Derek Carr still play in the Pro Bowl?

AFC quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will not play in the game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6, cracking open the door for the Raiders’ Derek Carr to make the AFC roster.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to take the field for an NFL playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There is a chance Raiders quarterback Derek Carr could get one more game at Allegiant Stadium this season as the dominoes start to fall on the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Carr is one of the potential alternates at quarterback, so it’s possible his name could be called for Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel’s squad.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was named to the original roster before missing the final four games of the season with an ankle injury. He won’t play in the Feb. 6 game in Las Vegas.

First alternate Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills has turned down the opportunity to replace Jackson.

“Unfortunately I will be declining the invitation to play in the Pro Bowl this year in order to allow my body to rest and recover from the harshness of the season,” Allen wrote in a text message to ESPN. “The type of quarterback I am, I obtain a lot of bumps and bruises along the road of a season, so I will use this time to let my body heal.”

That leaves just Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs as quarterbacks on the AFC roster. Should Kansas City defeat Cincinnati in the AFC championship game on Sunday, Mahomes would be out of the equation as well.

Carr is among the possibilities to get a call. He is expected to play if given the opportunity.

Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz was also reported as an alternate and could be in the mix, along with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, though the Bengals are still playing.

Carr has played in three Pro Bowls, earning the nod each year between 2015 and 2017.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.