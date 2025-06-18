Could Henry Ruggs return to NFL? ‘Teams will kick the tires’

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs said Tuesday he hopes to return to the NFL upon being released from prison. But will teams give him an opportunity?

‘I wish I could turn back the hands of time’: Ruggs speaks after fatal Las Vegas DUI crash

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, left, listens to a question from an attendee while joined by HOPE for Prisoners CEO Hope Jon Ponder about his criminal history and personal changes following a deadly DUI car crash in 2021 at Hope for Prisoners on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, serving a prison sentence for causing the death of a Las Vegas woman in a fiery crash nearly four years ago, said Tuesday he hopes to resume his NFL career upon being released.

The question is, would the league welcome him back?

Several NFL executives, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a team eventually might give Ruggs a chance to play again.

“I think teams will kick the tires,” one team executive said.

The Raiders declined to comment on Ruggs’ situation Wednesday. The NFL did not respond to a request for comment.

Ruggs was suspended indefinitely by the league for his role in the November 2021 collision that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a count of vehicular manslaughter and received a prison sentence of three to 10 years. He is eligible for parole in August 2026.

Wants to play again

Ruggs, 26, is serving his sentence at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing unit in Las Vegas. He was the featured speaker Tuesday at the Hope for Prisoners weekly Huddle Up event.

Among the topics he discussed, Ruggs said he would like another chance to play in the NFL and specifically mentioned the Raiders, who released him on the same day as the crash.

“When you have everything at your leisure and it’s taken away from you, now you appreciate it. Now you want it back,” Ruggs said.

Ruggs was selected 12th in the first round by the Raiders in the 2020 draft after a standout college career at Alabama. He had 50 catches for 921 yards and four touchdowns in 20 NFL games.

Players have come back

The NFL has given players second chances in the past.

Wide receiver Donte Stallworth pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter in 2009 and was suspended for the entire season, then returned to play in 2010.

Defensive end Leonard Little pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 1998 and was suspended eight games, but went on to play 12 years in the NFL.

Defensive tackle Josh Brent was convicted of DUI manslaughter in January 2014 and played a game in December that season.

Ruggs, like those players, could have the opportunity to return to the NFL, though he’s been away from the field longer than any of them.

“It’s certainly possible he’ll get another chance,” a team executive said.

Ruggs, who was clocked in 4.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL scouting combine, will face challenges if he returns to the league. He will have to be in top physical shape to compete at the highest level again. And a team will need to be willing to accept the outside noise that would come with signing him.

“The team would want to understand how a guy with clean character coming out of college could get himself involved in a situation like this,” a team executive said. “Where did the behavior start going wrong? What are the changes he would make?”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.