Could Patriots’ Josh McDaniels be Plan B for the Raiders?

New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels watches from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

While the potential hiring of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh still looms over the Raiders’ general manager and coach search, it’s possible a backup plan could involve raiding the Patriots’ organization.

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler remains a strong candidate to take the Raiders’ general manager job, and New England’s inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has reportedly been tabbed for an interview by the Raiders for the head coaching job.

Should Ziegler take the job, it’s also believed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could also end up in the mix to come with Ziegler to the desert.

McDaniels, who went 11-17 in two seasons as the head coach of Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, has interviewed for several head coaching jobs since then and nearly became the Indianapolis Colts head coach after the 2017 season. He’s been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator since 2012.

Meanwhile, the Raiders’ GM search continued on Friday. Bengals scout Trey Brown became the third candidate to formally interview for the job that opened up when Mike Mayock was fired on Monday.

Bears executive Champ Kelly and Ziegler have already interviewed.

Ed Dodds, the assistant general manager of the Colts, is expected to be a candidate, though the Raiders have not formally requested an interview, according to reports.

Brown previously interviewed with the Raiders before Mayock was hired. He has served in the front office of the Patriots and Eagles as well as serving stints as an executive in both the XFL and AAF. He played football at UCLA and is the son of former NFL running back Theotis Brown.

The Raiders’ decision-makers, which include owner Mark Davis, have been tight-lipped about the interview process as they try to catch up with teams that did not make the playoffs.

Not many moves were finalized on the coaching carousel Friday, but several names familiar to Raiders fans have been added to the mix.

The Bears interviewed former Raiders’ general manager Reggie McKenzie for the same position. That could also lead to a reunion from Oakland as former Raiders’ head coach Dennis Allen interviewed for that job in Chicago.

Former Raiders’ quarterback Josh McCown also got an interview for the Texans’ head coaching job.

It’s the second straight year the 42-year-old, who has no formal coaching experience, has interviewed for the position.

One more name familiar to Raiders fans also landed a job, though it wasn’t in the NFL.

Former running backs coach Kirby Wilson has been named the head coach of the Pittsburgh Maulers in the rebooted USFL.

Wilson left the Raiders in July, announcing his retirement after 23 years of coaching that included work with four of the top 15 rushers in NFL history in Emmitt Smith, Adrian Peterson, Curtis Martin and Edgerrin James.

