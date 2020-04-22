88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Could Raiders trade back in first round if WR target is gone?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2020 - 4:52 pm
 

Conventional wisdom has the Raiders selecting a wide receiver with the 12th pick in the NFL draft, most likely deciding between two or among all three of the consensus top prospects — Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Henry Ruggs.

But another scenario could be coming into focus which could prevent the Raiders from drafting their preferred wide receiver target at No 12.

Chances are, things work out favorably for the Raiders between the first and 11th pick and a wide receiver they are satisfied with is there for the taking. But with Jeudy and Lamb generating so much buzz and Ruggs not far behind, speculation is growing that someone behind the Raiders with an equally significant need at wide receiver will trade up in front of them to spoil the plan.

The San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos are both trade-up possibilities. Each is in need of a game-changing weapon at wide receiver. In addition, the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, both of whom draft before the Raiders, are also candidates to draft a wide receiver.

If any of those scenarios were to occur, general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden would face a difficult decision. Do they opt to select the highest rated player on their board at No. 12 knowing good wide receivers can be had later in the draft? Or do they field trade offers to move back in the first round and accumulate more picks?

The latter becomes an inviting possibility given Mayock’s oft-articulated appreciation for picks that rest between 20 and 60. The Raiders have five of the first 91 picks, but none from 20 to 79. The trade-down option gives them a chance to secure one or two picks in that range.

What to do?

Stay put, draft best player

Keep in mind, if teams draft wide receivers in front of the Raiders, it means prospects projected to be in the top 10 are falling out of that range and into the Raiders’ lap.

Derek Brown, the massive defensive tackle from Auburn, and C.J. Henderson, the fast-rising cornerback from Florida, fall into that category. Both would fill big areas of need.

Henderson projects as a Day One starter. Alongside Trayvon Mullen, he would give the Raiders a young, dynamic cornerback tandem. Brown has a chance to be a decade-long anchor in the middle of the Raiders’ defense.

Depending on how the Raiders stack their wide receiver board, there is an argument to be made that either Brown or Henderson would be a better pick at No. 12 than whoever the Raiders rank as their third-best wide receiver prospect.

Look to trade back

The depth at wide receiver this year works in the Raiders’ favor, giving them the option of reeling in one beyond their 12th and 19th picks in the first round.

As a result, the Raiders could also look to trade out of the 12th or 19th spots — if not both — to accumulate more picks.

Even if the Raiders traded back, pushing their first two picks to the late teens and mid 20s range — and secured a second- and third-round pick as a result — they’d still be in position to add a wide receiver among a group consisting of LSU’s Justin Jefferson, Baylor’s Denzel Mims and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, as well as cornerbacks such as LSU’s Kristian Fulton, Clemson’s A.J. Terrell, Alabama’s Trevon Diggs and TCU’s Jeff Gladney.

Just as important, it would leave the Raiders with five picks between the second and third rounds heading into Day 2, which is just where Mayock and the Raiders would prefer to be.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders install shield logo at Henderson headquarters
Raiders install shield logo at Henderson headquarters
2
Raiders shouldn’t gamble in their 1st Las Vegas draft
Raiders shouldn’t gamble in their 1st Las Vegas draft
3
Raiders Way name OK’d for street in front of team’s Henderson HQ
Raiders Way name OK’d for street in front of team’s Henderson HQ
4
Allegiant Stadium light ribbons illuminate Las Vegas sky
Allegiant Stadium light ribbons illuminate Las Vegas sky
5
Mike Mayock’s second draft with Raiders will look like his first
Mike Mayock’s second draft with Raiders will look like his first
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson, Nevada.
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview - Video
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview will include a recap of the 2019 draft class, free agency updates and multiple segments discussing the class of 2020. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto will be joined by Raiders beat writers Vinny Bonsignore and Myles Simmons, as well as sports writer Adam Hill to discuss all things NFL draft. The draft preview show also included interviews with 2019 draft picks Hunter Renfrow and Isaiah Johnson.
Allegiant Stadium lights up the night
Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: The Raiders 2019 Draft Class - VIDEO
A look back at the Raiders 2019 Draft Class and an assessment of their production last season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: Mayock and Gruden on What Makes a Raider - VIDEO
A look back at what the team of Gruden and Mayock did in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and what qualities they looked for in players when evaluating them and what went into their decisions to select who they did. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews finish Allegiant Stadium roof panel installation in just over a month
The final panels made of ETFE — ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — were installed on the 65,000-seat stadium on Tuesday, marking the latest major milestone for the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.
Raiders request road be named Raiders Way
The Raiders have requested that the road where their Henderson HQ is located be renamed Raiders Way. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayock: Raiders Need to get Better at Wideout
Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock talked on a conference call about the team's need for a wide receiver and the approach they can take for acquiring one in a talent-rich 2020 draft class. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof install is complete - Video
The full enclosure of Allegiant Stadium was topped off on Tuesday after the final ETFE panels were installed.
Low-Tech Raiders' GM Talks Preparing for Virtual Draft Format - VIDEO
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock discussed on a conference call what he anticipates a virtual NFL Draft to be like and how he is adjusting to newer technology he'll have to use to work effectively during the three-day event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantine with Las Vegas Raiders players – Video
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and cornerback Isaiah Johnson have been doing their best to keep themselves busy during quarantine. Renfrow is spending his time in South Carolina, while Johnson is in Houston. The 2019 rookies both suffered injuries this past season and were hoping to come back stronger than ever the second time around, but the coronavirus had different plans for the NFL offseason. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto spoke with both players and asked how they have been staying in shape as well as what shows they have binge watched during quarantine.
Raiders partner with Three Square - Video
Las Vegas Raiders players, including Hunter Renfrow, Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs and Foster Moreau, are partnering with Three Square to help make sure those in need have access to food during the coronavirus pandemic.
Raiders extend season ticket dues - Video
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Las Vegas Raiders are extending final season ticket dues until the summer.
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold ready to play in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold sits down with the RJ and talks about the excitement surrounding the team's move to Las Vegas during off-season training in Wisconsin. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ikem Okeke Trying to get Noticed By NFL Scouts With His Pro Day Canceled Due to Coronavirus - Video
Ikem Okeke is a Bishop Gorman High alum who played his college football at Hawaii. After his pro day was canceled due to the coronavirus, he's attempting to catch the attention of NFL scouts by creating his own workout using the same company that tests at the combine. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Justin Herbert: Forcing Himself to be Uncomfortable to Become an NFL Quarterback
In order to become a prolific quarterback in the NFL, Oregon's Justin Herbert says he is going to have to make himself uncomfortable and put himself in challenging situations in order to improve at his position. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Agree to Terms with WR Nelson Agholor - VIDEO
On Saturday the Raiders agreed to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor,  offensive lineman Eric Kush, tight end Nick O’Leary and running back Rod Smith, who appeared in the team’s final three games last season as a special teams player. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Agree to Terms with CB Eli Apple - VIDEO
The Raiders have come to terms with cornerback Eli Apple, who last played with the New Orleans Saints. Apple was drafted 10th overall in 2016 by the New York Giants. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sign LB Littleton, DE Nassib, more
On the second day of the legal tampering period in the NFL, the Raiders picked up linebacker Cory Littleton, defensive end Carl Nassib, tight end Jason Witten and more. Here's a recap of the action from Tuesday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders strengthen defense in free agency - Video
Some of the Raiders biggest struggles in the past seasons have come from the defense. Now, in free agency, the front office is making big moves to improve that side of the ball. Vegas Nation crew Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons bring you the latest in Raiders free agency.
Raiders make big free agency moves on offense - Video
The Raiders continue to make big moves on offense, including signing long-time Cowboy Jason Witten. Vegas Nation crew Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons bring you the latest in Raiders free agency.
Raiders and Cory Littleton agree to terms - VIDEO
Linebacker Cory Littleton, a 2018 Pro Bowler who played in Super Bowl 53 with the Los Angeles Rams, has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Mariota is a Raider - Video
The Raiders have signed quarterback Marcus Mariota as a backup to Derek Carr.
A Flyover of Allegiant Stadium At Night - VIDEO
Here's a look at the new home of the Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, at night from this flyover near the Las Vegas Strip.
Raiders Agree to Terms with Mariota, LB Kwiatkoski
A recap of the moves made as the NFL stays open for business transactions with unrestricted free agents being signed during the legal tampering period. The Raiders signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.  (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: NFL Draft Canceled in Las Vegas, Legal Tampering Period Open - VIDEO
On Monday, the NFL announced the draft and its planned festivities would no longer take place in Las Vegas though the draft itself will still take place Apr. 23-25 as scheduled. The Raiders grabbed former Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski in the first day of the legal tampering period. The Vegas Nation team breaks down the latest news in this update.(Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Love, Hurts Among QBs Raiders Could Target in NFL Draft - VIDEO
The Raiders may look to select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft and have 5 picks in the top 100. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Utah State's Jordan Love could be among those the team has on their watchlist. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof installation begins - Video
The first roof panels were installed at Allegiant Stadium earlier this week, marking the start of the final process of the structure being fully enclosed. The ETFE panel installation is expected to last through May.
Jon Gruden, Mark Davis defend Derek Carr - Video
With a week left until the NFL Free Agency period opens up, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and team owner Mark Davis were both asked about their quarterback Derek Carr. Rumors have been flying around that the team could be interested in replacing Carr with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Vegas Nation crew Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons discuss the quarterback situation.
Jon Gruden responds to questions about Tom Brady coming to Raiders - VIDEO
Raiders coach Jon Gruden answers John Katsilometes question about Tom Brady replacing Derek Carr as the Raiders quarterback at the Power of Love gala in Las Vegas on March 7, 2020.
Raiders stadium gets its new name installed
Aerial view of newly installed signage for Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders stadium gets its new name installed - VIDEO
Aerial view of newly installed signage for Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Allegiant Stadium sign installation (timelapse) - VIDEO
Watch the name of the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas go up in less that a minute. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders owner Mark Davis on Tom Brady - VIDEO
A clip from the next episode of PodKats! with Raiders owner Mark Davis. Tune into the full episode which airs Monday March 16th.
Keep Memory Alive red carpet at Power of Love gala
Keep Memory Alive honored Neil Diamond at 24th annual Power of Love Gala and many stars were in attendance for the signature Las Vegas event.
Allegiant Stadium nears signage finish, adds sun logo and 't' - Video
Allegiant Stadium's exterior signage is one step closer to completion, with the Allegiant sun logo and the letter 't' being added on Saturday. Allegiant Stadium Insiders Cassie Soto and Mick Akers discuss the latest addition to the future home of the Raiders.
First signage going up at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
As Allegiant Stadium’s exterior has come into form, the dark tinted glass has drawn various nicknames. Now, however, the stadium will begin to reflect its official name. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium Installation of stadium lights
Allegiant Stadium's roof nears completion with the installation of the stadium's lights
NFL combine spotlights key WRs for Raiders - Video
With the NFL combine over, teams can now get to the drawing board and decide which players they will add to their rosters at this year's NFL Draft. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and social media manager for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Adrian Aye-Darko discuss key wide receivers the Raiders could have eyes on.
Gruden discusses hiring Rod Marinelli as the Raiders defensive line coach
During a media session with reporters at the 2020 NFL Combine, Raiders' head coach Jon Gruden discussed what he thinks new defensive line coach Rod Marinelli brings to the team and how the players will benefit from him being there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says Carr is "a heck of a player" - VIDEO
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses what he's seen out of wide receivers at the NFL Combine, his thoughts on quarterback Derek Carr's performance in 2019 and what his plans are for him in 2020.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oklahoma LB Murray says meeting with the Raiders went well - VIDEO
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray said he met with the Las Vegas Raiders staff during the 2020 NFL scouting combine and that the meetings went well. LSU's Patrick Queen and Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun may also be prospects that the team could evaluate. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran Product enjoying the NFL Combine Experience - VIDEO
Native Las Vegan John Molchon spoke to the Review-Journal about his experience at the NFL Combine, how his Faith Lutheran coaches prepared him to play on the offensive line at Boise State and what it's been like to see the city grow as it prepares to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof continues to be key feature - Video
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal was given an updated tour of Allegiant Stadium. Seen on the tour, on the northeastern corner of the roof, was a tiny section of what eventually will be a 7-acre translucent plastic polymer roof.
Bird's eye view of Raiders facilities - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers took a helicopter tour over Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Henderson headquarters.
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST