A cousin of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was slain by gun fire on Tuesday

Newly acquired Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams addresses the media at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The cousin of Raiders wide receiver star Davante Adams was killed in a shootout at a Palo Alto, California, park this week, it was confirmed Thursday.

Adams’ cousin, Ralph Fields Jr. was fatally shot after gunfire erupted at the park early Tuesday evening.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.