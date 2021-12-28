COVID-19 means Raiders to prepare for worst-case scenario

The Raiders could be without a big chunk of their defense on Sunday, and finding adequate replacements will be a challenge.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) talks about his safety to teammates versus the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) prepares to drill during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

While the six defensive players who tested positive for COVID-19 could still test their way back to eligibility by Sunday, the Raiders must prepare for their potential absence when they take the field in Indianapolis against the Colts.

The good news for the Raiders, according to a person with the knowledge of the situation, is that all six are vaccinated, giving them the option to test out of protocols this week.

The six are starters Casey Hayward, cornerback; Denzel Perryman, linebacker; Cory Littleton, linebacker; K.J. Wright, linebacker; and reserves Darius Philon, defensive tackle; and Patrick Onwuasor, linebacker.

Under the new NFL testing protocols, only unvaccinated players, those showing symptoms, or a select group of players on each team get tested the day after every game. Unvaccinated players get tested every day.

Vaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 can test out of protocols sometimes as soon as a day after their initial positive test, based on a series of testing options that were outlined in the most recent changes to league protocols.

The Raiders, though, will also operate this week with the understanding that it is possible they will be missing a big chunk of their starting defense. And that doesn’t account for any teammates that might test positive in the coming days.

It creates a potential nightmare scenario going into such a critical game. Remember, the 8-7 Raiders need to sweep their remaining two games to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. The key will be how they go about replacing anyone forced to sit out.

The play of Hayward and Perryman this year makes them as indispensable as anyone on the Raiders’ defense.

Perryman missed two games recently with an ankle injury — against the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns and his middle linebacker spot was manned by K.J. Wright.

If neither Perryman nor Wright is available against the 9-6 Colts, Marquel Lee and Will Compton are options to fill that role. Compton, who signed with the Raiders three weeks ago, has missed the last two games after the death of his mother.

Hayward has started all 15 games this season and delivered a level of play above and beyond the Raiders’ highest expectations. His potential absence on Sunday would be a massive loss, especially with fellow starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen on the injured reserve list and his replacement, Brandon Facyson still on the COVID-19 list after testing positive on Dec. 22.

If Hayward can’t play, Facyson and Desmond Trufant are expected to get the starting nods provided Facyson tests out of protocols. If Facyson remains on the COVID list, Keisean Nixon would likely get the nod alongside Trufant with Nate Hobbs at slot cornerback.

As of right now, that would leave only Amik Robertson in reserve, although the Raiders do have Tony Brown to turn to from the practice squad.

Littleton’s playing time has dwindled over the last two games with the emergence of rookie Divine Deablo. However, his potential absence — and that of Onwuasor — would severely cut into the Raiders’ depth at linebacker.

Former UNLV standout Javin White, who is on the practice squad, would likely get promoted to the active roster if Littleton can’t go.

Philon filled in admirably on Sunday as a rotational replacement for Johnathan Hankins, who was out with a back injury. If neither is available against the Colts, the Raiders will likely turn to practice squad defensive linemen Damion Square and P.J. Johnson to supplement Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas and Kendal Vickers.

The Raiders still have five days to work with, with a handful of testing paths available to get key players back.

But the worst-case scenario is something they have to be prepared to deal with.

