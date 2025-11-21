51°F
Cowboys receivers benched to start Raiders game for missing curfew

An ESPN television cameraman stands nearby as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates by hugging the goal post after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Nov 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, left, makes a touchdown catch as Las Vegas Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the seco ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2025 - 6:34 pm
 

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens didn’t start Monday’s game against the Raiders because of a missed curfew in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

The two didn’t play the first series of the Cowboys’ 33-16 victory at Allegiant Stadium before coming into the game and combining for 210 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Lamb told Dallas reporters that he and Pickens were at Red Rock Casino having dinner and drinks on Sunday and missed the team’s 10 p.m. curfew. He denied a social media report that he was vomiting outside the casino.

“There were some things that were missed,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game when asked about Lamb and Pickens.

Pickens caught nine passes for 144 yards and one touchdown, and Lamb added five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

