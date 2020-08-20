Damon Arnette, Arden Key show promise early in Raiders camp

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli met with the media after Thursday’s practice.

Raiders defensive back Damon Arnette (20) warms up during NFL football training camp practice on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther walks on the field during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Henderson. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

Here are some of the highlights:

Guenther

On rookie cornerback Damon Arnette: “He’s a talented corner. That’s why we drafted him. He’s not scared. He’s real patient at the line of scrimmage. He trusts his speed and his technique, and that’s what we expect each and every day when he goes out there.”

On defensive end Arden Key: “I think he’s got his weight where he needs to have it. He’s a lot quicker. He wasn’t playing bad before he got hurt last year. He just got hurt early in the season. He understands this is his third year. He’s not satisfied with what he’s done so far. I’m glad he’s got a chip on his shoulder, and we’re looking for big things from him.”

Marinelli

On his defensive line: “At the end of the day, it’s a show-me game. I’ve always believed that, so we’ll find out what we have when we open the season. I like them, but it’s still a show-me game.”

