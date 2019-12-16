Daniel Carlson’s struggles continue in Raiders’ loss to Jaguars

Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) kicks a field goal as Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Michael Walker (13) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kicker Daniel Carlson struck the ball well on his first three field-goal attempts, helping the Raiders build a 16-3 halftime lead. But with the game on the line, Carlson missed from 45 yards— setting up the Jaguars to go on their game-winning drive to beat the Raiders 20-16.

While it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, Carlson actually missed back-to-back kicks with just under two minutes to go. But the first, from 50 yards, was wiped away by Jacksonville running into the kicker.

Carlson said there were no mitigating circumstances on the attempts — he just missed them.

“I got a second chance and obviously they came a little hot on that rush,” Carlson said. “But I missed it and I take full responsibility for that. I’ll get a chance to watch film here soon and see exactly what happened. But it sucks, obviously, letting the team down like that.”

After setting a Raiders’ franchise record by hitting 94 percent of his field goals last year, Carlson has now missed six attempts this year — plus an extra point. While many haven’t been as consequential during the Raiders’ current four-game losing streak, Carlson has missed a field goal in three of the Raiders’ last four games.

For his part, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden didn’t blame Carlson for the loss.

“That’s not the reason we lost today. I take responsibility for it,” Gruden said. “But we had opportunities to make plays in all three phases of the game and didn’t make them.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.