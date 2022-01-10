Darren Waller back for Raiders’ biggest game of season

Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who has missed the last five games with a knee injury, is back in the lineup today for the Raiders against the Chargers.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) tries to get the crowd to make noise during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In the biggest game of the season, the Raiders will have their best offensive player.

Tight end Darren Waller, who has missed five straight games with a knee injury, is active tonight against the Chargers and expected to play in the regular-season finale.

The Raiders need a win or a tie to advance to their first postseason since 2016.

The Raiders will also have linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Casey Hayward, both of whom were on this week’s injury list with ankle issues, and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who was out the last two games with a back injury.

The Raiders inactives are defensive end Carl Nassib, cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, tackle Jackson Barton, guard Jordan Simmons, defensive tackle Damion Square and tight end Nick Bowers.

