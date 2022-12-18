50°F
jeff_german
Raiders

Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow to play for Raiders vs Patriots

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2022 - 11:39 am
 
FILE - This combination image shows Las Vegas Raiders players Hunter Renfrow, left, and Darren ...
FILE - This combination image shows Las Vegas Raiders players Hunter Renfrow, left, and Darren Waller, right. The Raiders received a major boost to their offense when Renfrow and Waller were activated Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, off injured reserve. (AP Photo, File)

For the first time in more than two months, the Raiders will have Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Davante Adams and Derek Carr on the field together when they host the Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Renfrow and Waller, who have dealt with injuries nearly all season and have been on the injured reserve list since Nov. 10, were activated to the 53-man roster and cleared to play on Sunday.

The Raiders inactive on Sunday are guard Alex Bars (knee), cornerback Rock Ya-Sim (knee) defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), guard Netane Muti, tackle Jackson Barton, defensive tackle Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Neil Farrell.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

