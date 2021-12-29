Darren Waller latest Raiders player to go to COVID list

Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who has missed the last four games with knee and back injuries, has been put on the COVID-19 list.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller heads to the locker room for halftime during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders were hopeful that Waller would be available to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, but his status is now up in the air.

Based on the new testing guidelines put in place on Tuesday, Waller has to quarantine for the next five days. Under that timeline, he will not be available to play on Sunday. podcast

However, based on the protocols the NFL put into place two weeks ago, Waller’s vaccinated status allows him to test out of protocols before the five-day quarantine period is over.

So there is a possibility he will be able to play against the Colts.

