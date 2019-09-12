Darren Waller looking to build on strong Week 1 for Raiders

Tight end Darren Waller impressed in his 2019 debut and should remain a focal point of the Raiders’ offense.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders tight end Darren Waller entered Week 1 with 18 career receptions for 178 yards, amassing those stats in 22 games from 2015-18.

On Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, he’ll have a chance to close in on those career totals in only his second game of the 2019 season.

Waller caught seven passes on eight targets for 70 yards in the Raiders’ season-opening victory over the Denver Broncos. The Raiders have high hopes and expectations for him — “Waller’s special,” coach Jon Gruden said this week — and so far he’s met their expectations.

“His work ethic, his character, his strength in the weight room, what he’s able to do athletically — we had a pretty good feeling he was going to be a player,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. “And certainly, he didn’t disappoint.”

Waller has established a nice rapport with quarterback Derek Carr. He said this week he feels their connection is growing.

“He’s helped me a lot as far as thinking ahead and thinking more like him,” Waller said. “That’s what’s helped our relationship go.”

The Raiders will need plenty of points to keep up with the Chiefs’ explosive offense. With Waller’s size and versatility, he’s a strong option — provided he continues to capitalize on his opportunities like he did in Week 1.

“We’re happy with his development,” Olson said, “and we think he can get better.”

Injury report

Cornerback Gareon Conley (neck) was on the field once again for practice on Thursday and was listed as limited on the Raiders’ injury report.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said the Raiders anticipate him playing against the Chiefs.

“He was good after the game. He just went and got checked out,” Guenther said. “He was coming back to the stadium before we were getting ready to leave. So he’s been here practicing.”

Also on defense, tackle Corey Liuget (knee) was a limited participant on Thursday. Liuget signed with the club in late August after training camp and was inactive in Week 1.

“We just wanted him to get some time so he gets comfortable,” Guenther said. “Hopefully we get him up this week, get him going.”

Wide receiver J.J. Nelson (ankle) did not participate in the session for the second day in a row.

Raiders nominated for Hall of Fame

Twelve former Raiders were among the 122 modern-era nominees announced Thursday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Quarterback Jeff Hostetler, running back Maurice Jones-Drew, offensive linemen Kevin Gogan, Lincoln Kennedy and Steve Wisniewski, defensive linemen La’Roi Glover, Chester McGlockton, Richard Seymour and Greg Townsend, defensive backs Eric Allen, Albert Lewis and Terry McDaniel are all on the lists.

Of the former Raiders, Jones-Drew is the only first-time nominee.

The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January 2020 before the next class of Hall of Famers is revealed the day before Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

