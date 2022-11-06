52°F
Raiders

Darren Waller out for Raiders’ third straight game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2022 - 8:36 am
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller stretches before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Darren Waller warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Darren Waller warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Darren Waller warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Darren Waller warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A lingering hamstring injury will sideline tight end Darren Waller for the third straight game when the Raiders play the Jaguars on Sunday.

Waller has missed all but eight plays over the Raiders’ last four games after injuring the hamstring on Oct. 10 against the Chiefs. Waller’s game status was officially determined after he went through a workout at TIAA Bank Stadium a few hours before kickoff.

The Raiders’ inactives for Sunday are linebacker Jayon Brown, tackle Jackson Barton, running back Brittain Brown, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

