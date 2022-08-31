Darren Waller returns to practice, hires new agent

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has practiced just once since July 30 with what has been reported as a hamstring issue. He also signed with longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Darren Waller is expected to return to practice for the Raiders on Wednesday, coach Josh McDaniels confirmed.

“Darren’s good,” McDaniels said before the team’s indoor practice at the team facility in Henderson. “Darren’s good to go, so you’ll see him today.”

The star tight end has practiced just once since July 30 with what has been reported as a hamstring issue, though there also have been rumors his absences have been related to his desire to sign a new contract.

Waller signed with a new agent Wednesday morning, but McDaniels declined to say whether that development was related to his return to the practice field.

“I don’t really know anything about that whole thing, that whole situation yet,” McDaniels said. “But he’ll be out there today and excited about kind of moving forward with our whole group and trying to get guys in positions where we feel like they’re going to be as we head into the opening week.”

Waller, who cut ties with Klutch Sports last week, signed with longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus as his new representation, Rosenhaus told the Review-Journal.

Waller has two years left on the contract he signed in 2019 and has been seeking a new deal that pays him comparatively to the top tight ends in the NFL.

The news that Waller is now represented by Rosenhaus was reported by Adam Schefter in an early morning tweet on Wednesday. According to Schefter, Rosenhaus told him the hope “is to get this deal done as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter. Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.