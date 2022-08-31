99°F
Raiders

Darren Waller signs with new agent

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2022 - 9:03 am
 
Updated August 31, 2022 - 9:06 am
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the team’s training camp pract ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who cut ties with Klutch Sports last week, has settled on long-time agent Drew Rosenhaus as his new representation, Rosenhaus told the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Waller has two years left on the contract he signed in 2019, and has been seeking a new deal that pays him comparatively to the top tight ends in the NFL.

The news that Waller is now represented by Rosenhaus was reported by Adam Schefter in an early morning tweet on Wednesday. According to Schefter, Rosenhaus told him the hope “is to get this deal done as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

