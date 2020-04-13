Darren Waller’s emergence solidifies Raiders at tight end

Darren Waller’s emergence sets up the Raiders at tight end for the first time in years. Adding depth are Foster Moreau and Jason Witten, who signed as a free agent.

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller, left, catches a ball while Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

In his three previous NFL seasons before last year, Darren Waller never reached 100 yards receiving in a game.

The Raiders’ dynamic young tight end then eclipsed the century mark in five games last season.

Waller’s breakthrough season came out of nowhere. The Raiders snagged him off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad late in the 2018 season, and his six catches for 75 yards in the final four games gave no indication of the explosion that was to come in 2019.

But burst onto the scene Waller did, finishing the season with 90 catches for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. His emergence has set up the Raiders at tight end for the first time in years.

Not just with Waller, a 27-year-old who still has room to grow. But also with Foster Moreau, their fourth-round pick out of Louisiana State who emerged as a red zone threat with five touchdowns to go with 21 catches for 174 yards and who also was effective as an in-line blocker. Moreau was improving by the week before a knee injury ended his season in early December.

Waller and Moreau have a chance to develop together as a complementary pairing that gives Raiders coach Jon Gruden significant flexibility in terms of personnel packaging and play calling.

The rise in “12” personnel usage, in which two tight ends are on the field, is a well the Raiders could tap into more with Waller and Moreau. Consider that the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders’ AFC West rivals, averaged 111 yards per game in 299 plays out of that formation last season en route to winning the Super Bowl.

That flexibility also was enhanced by the signing of veteran tight end Jason Witten, a move that raised eyebrows given Witten will turn 38 on May 6 and is coming off his worst statistical season since his rookie year.

Witten will be utilized in the passing game and as a blocker, and his presence on the field will make him a nice decoy who could take coverage focus away from Waller. But the signing goes beyond what he contributes on the field.

The Raiders want Witten to play a leadership role for a young team that has some promising players who eventually could assume that role.

They need that leadership now more than ever. They already were facing a challenging offseason because of the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The coronavirus pandemic only adds to it.

With the pandemic creating a lockdown situation on NFL team facilities and most likely altering organized team activities and minicamps, there is a possibility that the first time they officially gather as a team will be just before training camp.

Witten is a veteran leader who can help keep players connected during the offseason. He’s also insurance on the field in case Moreau isn’t completely healthy to start the season.

Witten’s presence creates uncertainty for two other tight ends — Derek Carrier, who appeared in all 16 games last season, and Nick O’Leary, who was signed as a free agent.

Carrier could stick if the Raiders keep four tight ends, with his special teams contributions being weighed heavily.

It sets up a solid depth chart for the Raiders and creates significant flexibility.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.