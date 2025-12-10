Date, time announced for Raiders’ home game against Giants
The outcome of the game could determine whether the Raiders (2-11) or the Giants (2-11) get the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
The Raiders’ Week 17 game against the Giants will kick off at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 28 at Allegiant Stadium, the team announced Wednesday.
The game had a to be determined date and time when the schedule was announced in April.
