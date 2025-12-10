Date, time announced for Raiders’ home game against Giants

The outcome of the game could determine whether the Raiders (2-11) or the Giants (2-11) get the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Raiders fans watch their team during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at the Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. Bronco won 29-19. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders’ Week 17 game against the Giants will kick off at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 28 at Allegiant Stadium, the team announced Wednesday.

The game had a to be determined date and time when the schedule was announced in April.

The outcome could determine whether the Raiders (2-11) or the Giants (2-11) get the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

