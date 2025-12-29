Date, time announced for Raiders’ season finale against Chiefs
The Raiders will lock up the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, who will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
The Raiders will host the Chiefs at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the final week of the regular season, the NFL announced after Sunday’s games.
All games were left to be determined based on importance and TV partner preferences. The Raiders-Chiefs game will be televised on CBS.
Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Raiders (2-14) will lock up the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft with a loss.
The Chiefs (6-10) will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
There’s a possibility the game could be the last in the storied career of Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce, a future Hall of Famer. His fiancee, Taylor Swift, could be in attendance.
Kelce has not formally announced his intentions for next season, but speculation is growing that he will retire.
Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on injured reserve after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL two weeks ago. So are Raiders stars Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers.
