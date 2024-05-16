84°F
Date, time set for 1st of 3 Raiders preseason games

The Raiders will play three preseason games this season, giving Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew a chance to state their case as the team's starting quarterback. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 9:15 am
 

The Raiders’ first preseason game will be played at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game will be the first chance for Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew to state their case as the Raiders’ starting quarterback.

The Raiders will host the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in their other preseason games. Dates and times have not been announced.

The Raiders open the regular season Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

