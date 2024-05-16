Date, time set for 1st of 3 Raiders preseason games
The Raiders will play three preseason games this season, giving Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew a chance to state their case as the team’s starting quarterback.
The Raiders’ first preseason game will be played at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Raiders will host the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in their other preseason games. Dates and times have not been announced.
The Raiders open the regular season Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
