Date, time set for 1st of 3 Raiders preseason games

The Raiders will play three preseason games this season, giving Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew a chance to state their case as the team’s starting quarterback.

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws the football to stay loose on the sideline during a break in the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders’ first preseason game will be played at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game will be the first chance for Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew to state their case as the Raiders’ starting quarterback.

The Raiders will host the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in their other preseason games. Dates and times have not been announced.

The Raiders open the regular season Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

