Dates announced for Raiders offseason program

The Raiders will begin their offseason program Tuesday, with the first two weeks consisting of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

Pete Carroll speaks after being introduced as the new Raiders head coach during a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A new start under first-year coach Pete Carroll means the Raiders are getting an early start on their offseason program.

The club will begin Phase 1 of its program Tuesday. The first two weeks will consist of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

Teams with a new head coach will start at the same time, though the Cowboys are starting April 14.

Everyone else will begin their offseason program April 21 or 22.

Phase 2, which lasts three weeks, permits on-field workouts that include individual or group instruction and drills.

The NFL allows “perfect play drills” during this phase, as well as drills and plays in which offensive players line up across from offensive players and defensive players line up across from defensive players.

No live contact or offense against defensive drills are allowed. All drills are limited to a walk-through pace.

Phase 3 of the program, commonly referred to as organized team activities (OTAs), begin May 19 and last four weeks.

During this phase, teams are permitted to conduct 10 days of OTAs in which the offense can work against the defense in 11-on-11, 9-on-7 and 7-on-7 drills.

No live contact is allowed.

The Raiders’ OTA dates are May 19, 21, 22, 27, 29, 30 and June 2, 3, 4, 5.

The club will hold a voluntary minicamp from April 21 to 23 and a mandatory minicamp from June 10 to 12.

