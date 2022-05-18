Dates, times determined for Raiders’ 2 preseason home games

Because the Raiders are in the Hall of Fame Game, they will play four preseason games. Two will be at Allegiant Stadium against the Vikings and Patriots.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels congratulates tackle Isaiah Wynn (76) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on during a news conference following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Details of the Raiders’ two preseason games at Allegiant Stadium have been determined, the Review-Journal learned Wednesday.

They will play the Minnesota Vikings at 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 14 and the New England Patriots at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 26. KVVU-5 will televise both games.

The game against the Patriots will be a reunion for new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was New England’s offensive coordinator. Much of the Raiders’ new coaching staff came from the Patriots.

Because the Raiders are in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, they will play four preseason games this year. They meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in that game on Aug. 4 and play at the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 20.

The preseason was reduced to three games last season when the league expanded the regular-season schedule to 17 games.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.