77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Davante Adams assault charges dropped

By Robert A. Cronkleton The Kansas City Star
June 24, 2023 - 8:30 am
 
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during a news conference at Intermountain Health Per ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs on the field before an NFL game against the Los A ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs on the field before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A prosecutor has dismissed a misdemeanor assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams in the shoving of a video production crew member at Arrowhead Stadium last fall, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court said Friday.

The prosecutor dismissed the charge on June 5 and it is now considered a closed confidential case under Missouri law, said Benita Jones, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Municipal Division.

Adams’ attorney, J.R. Hobbs with the law firm of Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian, declined to comment on the case Friday afternoon.

Adams was charged days after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during a Monday night game on Oct. 10. In one of the final plays, Adams collided with a teammate, resulting in an incomplete pass that sealed the Chiefs’ victory.

As Adams was leaving the field to go to the locker room, he allegedly shoved a video production crew member to the ground, injuring him. The incident was captured on live television. Adams apologized after the game and later on Twitter.

Park Zebley, the man who was shoved to the ground, filed a civil lawsuit in Jackson County Circuit Court in May against Adams, the Raiders, the Chiefs and others.

Zebley, who was carrying video equipment for a local production company contracted with ESPN to cover the game, contends that he feared for his life in the immediate aftermath and was diagnosed with concussion symptoms. He says he was also targeted online.

His civil case is still pending.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Darren Waller ‘not surprised’ by trade from Raiders
Darren Waller ‘not surprised’ by trade from Raiders
2
What’s next for Josh Jacobs and Raiders?
What’s next for Josh Jacobs and Raiders?
3
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
4
Raiders mailbag: What is Tom Brady’s role with the team?
Raiders mailbag: What is Tom Brady’s role with the team?
5
Raiders celebrate Juneteenth with family reunion for employees
Raiders celebrate Juneteenth with family reunion for employees
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Maxx Crosby shows his new tattoos on Twitter. (@CtrosbyMaxx/Twitter)
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
RJ

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has transformed his body this offseason, but not in the way you might think.

More stories
Wet spring weather causes havoc to tomatoes, grapes
Wet spring weather causes havoc to tomatoes, grapes
Knights’ net remains in flux after winning Stanley Cup
Knights’ net remains in flux after winning Stanley Cup
Take a look inside the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Take a look inside the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Man missing after jumping into Lake Mead
Man missing after jumping into Lake Mead
LETTER: Trump is toxic to Republicans in 2024
LETTER: Trump is toxic to Republicans in 2024
LETTER: Lock up Hillary?
LETTER: Lock up Hillary?