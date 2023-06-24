Davante Adams assault charges dropped

A misdemeanor assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams in the shoving of a video production crew member at Arrowhead Stadium has been dismissed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A prosecutor has dismissed a misdemeanor assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams in the shoving of a video production crew member at Arrowhead Stadium last fall, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court said Friday.

The prosecutor dismissed the charge on June 5 and it is now considered a closed confidential case under Missouri law, said Benita Jones, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Municipal Division.

Adams’ attorney, J.R. Hobbs with the law firm of Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian, declined to comment on the case Friday afternoon.

Adams was charged days after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during a Monday night game on Oct. 10. In one of the final plays, Adams collided with a teammate, resulting in an incomplete pass that sealed the Chiefs’ victory.

As Adams was leaving the field to go to the locker room, he allegedly shoved a video production crew member to the ground, injuring him. The incident was captured on live television. Adams apologized after the game and later on Twitter.

Park Zebley, the man who was shoved to the ground, filed a civil lawsuit in Jackson County Circuit Court in May against Adams, the Raiders, the Chiefs and others.

Zebley, who was carrying video equipment for a local production company contracted with ESPN to cover the game, contends that he feared for his life in the immediate aftermath and was diagnosed with concussion symptoms. He says he was also targeted online.

His civil case is still pending.