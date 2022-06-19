88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Davante Adams hosts youth football camp for 1st time in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Davante Adams establishing roots in Las Vegas with youth football camp
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2022 - 5:52 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High Sc ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams throws the football at his youth football camp at Spring Va ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams throws the football at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley Hi ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, second from right, poses with, from left, Connie, Carmine ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, second from right, poses with, from left, Connie, Carmine and Anthony Springfield, who traveled from Kansas City, Mo., to attend his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams throws a football at his youth football camp at Spring Vall ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams throws a football at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams runs a route against a young defender at his youth football ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams runs a route against a young defender at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams runs a route against a young defender at his youth football ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams runs a route against a young defender at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates at his youth football camp at Spring Valley Hi ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams hugs a young athlete participating in his youth football ca ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams hugs a young athlete participating in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley Hi ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley Hi ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley Hi ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley Hi ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams lines up to run a route at his youth football camp at Sprin ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams lines up to run a route at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams gives a high five to a young athlete participating in his y ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams gives a high five to a young athlete participating in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley Hi ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley Hi ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches a young athlete at his youth football camp at Sprin ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches a young athlete at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley Hi ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High Sc ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley Hi ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, center, poses with a group of young athletes at his youth ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, center, poses with a group of young athletes at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams throws a pass at his youth football camp at Spring Valley H ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams throws a pass at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches in the huddle at his youth football camp at Spring ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches in the huddle at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams hosted his annual youth football camp for the first time in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Adams, traded to the Raiders by the Green Bay Packers during the offseason, started hosting the event in 2016 in his hometown of Palo Alto, California.

About 150 athletes from ages 6 to 16 participated at Spring Valley High School in 7-on-7 play and in executing drills at skill stations.

“I just got here about three months ago,” Adams said. “This community is going to be supporting me and have my back. We kinda got a little bit of Cali and Vegas love, we got a lot of people out this way and the rest of my family here as well. It feels good to get settled in and start to do stuff like this early.”

Adams is a five-time Pro Bowler, but said he struggled early in his career. He wants to help young athletes strive toward “making improvements, not excuses.”

Annette Jara drove to the camp from Tuscon, Arizona, with hopes that her 14-year-old son, who is going into his first year of freshman football, learns just that.

“There is no superhero mentality,” she said. “Anybody can live the dream if you put in the hard work and the drive.”

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about roster, free agents
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about roster, free agents
2
Standout receivers help prepare Raiders secondary for season
Standout receivers help prepare Raiders secondary for season
3
Raiders owner Mark Davis donates $1M to Uvalde school district
Raiders owner Mark Davis donates $1M to Uvalde school district
4
Raiders’ OTAs end with confidence, question marks
Raiders’ OTAs end with confidence, question marks
5
Raiders, NFL key dates in 2022, including major event in Las Vegas
Raiders, NFL key dates in 2022, including major event in Las Vegas
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Henry Ruggs (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs’ lawyers ask judge to toss blood evidence
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

In a court filing that effectively delayed a preliminary hearing of evidence, Ruggs’ defense team argued that police didn’t have a legal reason to ask a judge to authorize a warrant to obtain Ruggs’ blood.