Davante Adams hosts youth football camp for 1st time in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams throws the football at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, second from right, poses with, from left, Connie, Carmine and Anthony Springfield, who traveled from Kansas City, Mo., to attend his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams throws a football at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams runs a route against a young defender at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams runs a route against a young defender at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams hugs a young athlete participating in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams lines up to run a route at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams gives a high five to a young athlete participating in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches a young athlete at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, center, poses with a group of young athletes at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams throws a pass at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams coaches in the huddle at his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams hosted his annual youth football camp for the first time in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Adams, traded to the Raiders by the Green Bay Packers during the offseason, started hosting the event in 2016 in his hometown of Palo Alto, California.

About 150 athletes from ages 6 to 16 participated at Spring Valley High School in 7-on-7 play and in executing drills at skill stations.

“I just got here about three months ago,” Adams said. “This community is going to be supporting me and have my back. We kinda got a little bit of Cali and Vegas love, we got a lot of people out this way and the rest of my family here as well. It feels good to get settled in and start to do stuff like this early.”

Adams is a five-time Pro Bowler, but said he struggled early in his career. He wants to help young athletes strive toward “making improvements, not excuses.”

Annette Jara drove to the camp from Tuscon, Arizona, with hopes that her 14-year-old son, who is going into his first year of freshman football, learns just that.

“There is no superhero mentality,” she said. “Anybody can live the dream if you put in the hard work and the drive.”

