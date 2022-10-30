60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Raiders

Davante Adams in, Darren Waller out for Raiders against Saints

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2022 - 7:57 am
 
Updated October 30, 2022 - 8:36 am
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) leaves the field after an NFL football game ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

NEW ORLEANS — Davante Adams will play for the Raiders today against the Saints, while tight end Darren Waller has been ruled out after going through a morning workout to test his injured hamstring.

Waller missed most of the Chiefs game on Oct. 10 and all of the Texans game two weeks later with a hamstring injury. The Raiders will now point to next Sunday against the Jaguars for his possible return.

Adams was sick most of this week and sat out practices on Wednesday and Thursday before working out on a limited basis on Friday. Adams was one of a handful of Raiders who got sick this week after a flu bug made its way through the locker room.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Brittain Brown, linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), tackle Jackson Barton, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders mailbag: Questions on trade deadline, Josh Jacobs
Raiders mailbag: Questions on trade deadline, Josh Jacobs
2
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8
3
Raiders report: Davante Adams expected to play despite illness
Raiders report: Davante Adams expected to play despite illness
4
Leading Las Vegas: Captain Perryman finds home on defense
Leading Las Vegas: Captain Perryman finds home on defense
5
Raiders report: Carr’s brief exit allows for valuable experience
Raiders report: Carr’s brief exit allows for valuable experience
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinal ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 8
By / RJ

Axsmithsports.com handicapper Alex B. Smith analyzes every NFL Week 8 Sunday and Monday game, with odds, trends and projected final scores.