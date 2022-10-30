Davante Adams in, Darren Waller out for Raiders against Saints

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who missed most of this week with an illness, will play today against Saints. Darren Waller is out with a hamstring.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

NEW ORLEANS — Davante Adams will play for the Raiders today against the Saints, while tight end Darren Waller has been ruled out after going through a morning workout to test his injured hamstring.

Waller missed most of the Chiefs game on Oct. 10 and all of the Texans game two weeks later with a hamstring injury. The Raiders will now point to next Sunday against the Jaguars for his possible return.

Adams was sick most of this week and sat out practices on Wednesday and Thursday before working out on a limited basis on Friday. Adams was one of a handful of Raiders who got sick this week after a flu bug made its way through the locker room.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Brittain Brown, linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), tackle Jackson Barton, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

