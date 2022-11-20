Davante Adams in, Kolton Miller out for Raiders against Broncos

The Raiders will be without left tackle Kolton Miller against the Broncos on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) leaves the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

DENVER — The Raiders will be without left tackle Kolton Miller Sunday against the Broncos.

Miller practiced on a limited basis all week with shoulder and abdomen injuries.

Davante Adams was cleared to play after dealing with an abdomen injury that limited his practice throughout the week.

The Raiders’ other inactive are cornerback Sidney Jones, running back Zamir White, tight end Jacob Hollister, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

