57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Raiders

Davante Adams in, Kolton Miller out for Raiders against Broncos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2022 - 11:41 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) leaves the field at halftime of an NFL fo ...
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) leaves the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

DENVER — The Raiders will be without left tackle Kolton Miller Sunday against the Broncos.

Miller practiced on a limited basis all week with shoulder and abdomen injuries.

Davante Adams was cleared to play after dealing with an abdomen injury that limited his practice throughout the week.

The Raiders’ other inactive are cornerback Sidney Jones, running back Zamir White, tight end Jacob Hollister, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Waller says he and Carr have cleared the air
Waller says he and Carr have cleared the air
2
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
3
After emotional week, Raiders trying to relax, have fun
After emotional week, Raiders trying to relax, have fun
4
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 11
5
NFL betting breakdown: Week 11
NFL betting breakdown: Week 11
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) fakes a handoff to running back Chase Edmonds (19 ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 11
By / RJ

Sportsmemo.com handicapper Dionne D’Amico analyzes every NFL Week 11 Sunday and Monday game, with odds, trends and final scores.