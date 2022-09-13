Davante Adams inks deal with Las Vegas gaming giant

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams inked a deal with MGM Resorts International that makes him the first active NFL player to become a brand ambassador for the resort group.

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates wide receiver Davante Adams (17)’s touchdown with him during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams scored in Las Vegas even before he played his first game in Allegiant Stadium.

The newly signed Raider inked a deal with MGM Resorts International that makes him the first active NFL player to become a brand ambassador for the resort group.

“From day one, the MGM Resorts team welcomed my family and me to Las Vegas with open arms,” Adams said in a statement. “It’s truly an honor to be the first active NFL athlete to partner with this world-class company and to continue building a legacy in this new city I am privileged to call home.”

Adams was acquired in March by the Raiders in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, reuniting the five-time All-Pro first team selection with former college teammate quarterback Derek Carr.

Despite a loss in the team’s opener Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles, Adams made an immediate impact, hauling in 10 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Silver and Black.

MGM Resorts is also a founding member of Allegiant Stadium and an official gaming partner of the Raiders.

As part of the deal, MGM Resorts will feature Adams in marketing campaigns, digital content initiatives. He’ll also take part in select MGM Rewards special events at MGM Resorts’ properties.

“Davante is a class act both on and off the field and has built a strong fan base,” said Lance Evans, MGM Resorts senior vice president of sports and sponsorships, in a statement. “We are excited to welcome one of the NFL’s elite players to the family and look forward to his future engagements with our MGM Rewards members.”

