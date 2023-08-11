Davante Adams leaves Raiders practice with apparent injury

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams had to leave Friday’s practice against the 49ers after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams catches a pass during a practice at NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams left Friday’s joint practice against the 49ers with an apparent leg injury.

Shortly after the Raiders and 49ers began an 11-on-11 period involving their first-team offenses and defenses, Adams was involved in a collision with San Francisco defenders while making a play on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Adams went to the ground, where he stayed for a few minutes as Raiders trainers attended to him. Meanwhile, Raiders and 49ers players formed a circle around Adams as he was on the ground.

Adams was eventually able to get up, then retreated to the sideline for evaluation. After about five minutes, the Raiders wide receiver walked from the field to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

