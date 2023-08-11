90°F
Raiders News

Davante Adams leaves Raiders practice with apparent injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 10:15 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams catches a pass during a practice at NFL football training camp ...
Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams catches a pass during a practice at NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams left Friday’s joint practice against the 49ers with an apparent leg injury.

Shortly after the Raiders and 49ers began an 11-on-11 period involving their first-team offenses and defenses, Adams was involved in a collision with San Francisco defenders while making a play on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Adams went to the ground, where he stayed for a few minutes as Raiders trainers attended to him. Meanwhile, Raiders and 49ers players formed a circle around Adams as he was on the ground.

Adams was eventually able to get up, then retreated to the sideline for evaluation. After about five minutes, the Raiders wide receiver walked from the field to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) answers a question in a media interview during training ...
5 under-the-radar Raiders to watch
By / RJ

They might not have the star power, but these five names could have a say in whether the Raiders win or lose in a given week.

