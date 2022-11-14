Davante Adams questions Raiders’ commitment after another loss

Raiders star Davante Adams said after the team fell to 2-7 that “guys have got to play for one another. … Don’t got enough guys that are fully bought into that right now.”

Davante Adams Says 'Guys Are Not Bought In' After Loss to Colts

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams watches the replay after a pass was broken up in the end zone by the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets stopped by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives for a touchdown under pressure from Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was frustrated after a 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Frustrated last week after squandering a 17-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Frustrated the week before after a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

“Same thing as all the other weeks, pretty much,” the perennial All-Pro wideout dejectedly said. “Guys have got to play for one another. Play a full game. That’s 60 minutes from start to finish, coming out starting fast and closing out games. Taking on that burden. … Wanting to be the guy to make the play. Don’t got enough guys that are fully bought into that right now.

“I think people like the idea,” Adams added. “But when it’s time to actually execute, it don’t turn out that way.”

Adams continued his stellar season, catching nine passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. But the Raiders continue to falter. Their seven losses against two wins equal the seven Adams endured the previous two seasons combined with the Packers.

“We’ve got to have everybody on the same wavelength,” he said. “Everybody’s got to go out there and put everything into it throughout the week. Sunday is supposed to be fun, and it’s the least fun day of the week right now.”

Punting after three plays isn’t fun, and that’s exactly what the Raiders did on each of their first three drives.

Turning the football over on downs isn’t fun, either. Exactly what they did on their fourth drive.

Adams was targeted twice on the first four possessions, catching one pass for 7 yards before finding the rapport with Carr that would help the Raiders secure multiple leads.

He caught eight of his next 12 targets, including a go-ahead 48-yard touchdown pass during which he knifed across the field into open space, secured the football and sprinted to the end zone — eluding two defenders before crossing the goal line with 11:26 to play.

But the Raiders would punt after three plays on their ensuing possession.

And turn the football over on downs on their final one.

Facing a fourth-and-7 at the Colts’ 16-yard-line, Carr lofted a fade toward Adams in the end zone that cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, batted away to clinch the victory.

“He made a good play on the ball,” Adams said.

Adams was critical of the coaching staff after the loss to the Jaguars, but refrained Sunday from doubling down — instead focusing on “executing when it’s time.”

The Raiders are 0-6 in one-score games, squandering three leads of 17 points or more and faltering yet again in the fourth quarter Sunday with an opportunity to win the game on their final possession.

“It’s not about being perfect, because that’s not football. Football is the most imperfect team sport there is,” Adams said. “So at the end of the day, it’s doing your job and making the plays when you’re called on and when you get the opportunities, and we just don’t do that at a high enough level right now.”

