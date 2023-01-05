Davante Adams says he ‘absolutely’ wants to return to Raiders

Davante Adams said he has a strong relationship with general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels and welcomes the chance to give input on the Raiders’ quarterback next season.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 01, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are expected to keep veteran wide receiver Davante Adams in the loop as they figure out a quarterback replacement for Derek Carr.

And Adams, whom the Raiders traded for in the offseason, said Wednesday he welcomes the chance to provide input to general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels. He said the three have developed a strong working relationship since he joined the organization and that he “absolutely” wants to return next season.

“Me, Josh, Zieg, we all got a really good dynamic, and it’s something that I really appreciate,” Adams said.

Carr was benched last week after nine years as the Raiders’ starter. They will look to trade him after the season or even release him. Among the primary replacement candidates are Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, should both veterans become free agents.

Adams essentially forced his way out of Green Bay to play for the Raiders. Carr, his close friend and college teammate at Fresno State, was part of the attractiveness of Las Vegas, but so, too, was the chance to play for the franchise Adams grew up rooting for and the opportunity to be closer to his California base.

More than anything else, though, Adams wanted to be with an organization he thought could compete for a Super Bowl championship — part of which means stability and a high level of play at quarterback.

“A step like this is obviously something that means a lot to me and my personal career,” Adams said. “And obviously what I’m trying to chase as far as the ultimate pursuit to get that ring.”

Adams understands he won’t be part of the actual decision-making process. But the sense is Ziegler and McDaniels value his input.

“And I’m not a guy that’s just going to come in here just saying anything,” Adams said. “They know, whether it’s about the scheme, or if it’s about personnel or whatever it is, there’s a rhyme to the reason. I’m definitely going to have something behind whatever it is that I’m thinking or I’m saying. So we’ve obviously got a good understanding of one another, and that helps this whole process.”

As far as his relationship with Carr and how that will affect his decision-making, Adams said he’s taking the whole picture into account.

“I wouldn’t have been here, or ended up here, originally, probably, if Derek wasn’t here,” Adams said. “But it doesn’t necessarily mean I won’t be here in the event that he’s not here. That’s my boy, obviously. I’ve got his back. I’ve made that more than clear at this point. I support him and support everything that he has moving forward.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.