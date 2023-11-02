74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Davante Adams says Raiders can still turn around season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2023 - 7:36 am
 
Updated November 2, 2023 - 2:09 pm
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during a news conference at Intermountain Health Per ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field following the team’s loss t ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams addressed the media Thursday as he gets ready to face the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

It’s been a week of upheaval for the Raiders that saw the firing of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

And you knew it was a new day when Adams and running back Ameer Abdulah were playing one-on-one basketball inside the locker room on a newly installed hoop.

Their spirited game was indicative of the new atmosphere around the Raiders.

“It’s not a celebration that we have a new coach and that changes were made,” Adams said. “I think it was time, one way or another, it was time for a change just to bring a little juice in and revitalize the team a little bit.”

Adams said there is still time to make something of this season and that setting a new tone could be a big part of that.

“I think it’s a mindset that we’re not trying to force, but just have moving forward to just be as positive as possible,” he said.

Could this be a pivotal moment? Adams hopes so.

“We do have a change, so there’s more of a reason, like a definitive shift,” he said. “We have a thing put in place where we can now say, all right, well, things are different now, and we’ve got an opportunity to change it. So I think that’s kind of the mindset we’re having.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house
2
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
3
Davante Adams says Raiders can still turn around season
Davante Adams says Raiders can still turn around season
4
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
5
5 mistakes that cost Josh McDaniels his job with the Raiders
5 mistakes that cost Josh McDaniels his job with the Raiders
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL ...
NFL betting trends — Week 9: Edge for Giants-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders name starting QB and Davante Adams’ frustrations
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders name starting QB and Davante Adams’ frustrations
Raiders announce inactives for Monday night against Packers
Raiders announce inactives for Monday night against Packers
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle