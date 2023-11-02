Davante Adams says Raiders can still turn around season

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams addressed the media Thursday, two days after coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams addressed the media Thursday as he gets ready to face the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

It’s been a week of upheaval for the Raiders that saw the firing of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

And you knew it was a new day when Adams and running back Ameer Abdulah were playing one-on-one basketball inside the locker room on a newly installed hoop.

Their spirited game was indicative of the new atmosphere around the Raiders.

“It’s not a celebration that we have a new coach and that changes were made,” Adams said. “I think it was time, one way or another, it was time for a change just to bring a little juice in and revitalize the team a little bit.”

Adams said there is still time to make something of this season and that setting a new tone could be a big part of that.

“I think it’s a mindset that we’re not trying to force, but just have moving forward to just be as positive as possible,” he said.

Could this be a pivotal moment? Adams hopes so.

“We do have a change, so there’s more of a reason, like a definitive shift,” he said. “We have a thing put in place where we can now say, all right, well, things are different now, and we’ve got an opportunity to change it. So I think that’s kind of the mindset we’re having.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.