Dave Ziegler introduced as Raiders’ general manager
The former Patriots director of player personnel was hired by the Raiders on Sunday.
Dave Ziegler called it an honor to be named the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders in an introductory news conference at the team facility on Monday.
“It was a very thorough process, a detailed process, and I know they interviewed a lot of quality candidates,” he said. “It’s really an honor for them to select me as the next general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders and to represent Raider Nation.”
The former Patriots director of player personnel was hired by the Raiders on Sunday.
This is a developing story.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.