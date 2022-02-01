Dave Ziegler introduced as Raiders’ general manager

The former Patriots director of player personnel was hired by the Raiders on Sunday.

Dave Ziegler said that part of what helped him to decide to take the Raiders' general manager position was that he wanted to be somewhere where football mattered and there is pressure to win. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dave Ziegler called it an honor to be named the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders in an introductory news conference at the team facility on Monday.

“It was a very thorough process, a detailed process, and I know they interviewed a lot of quality candidates,” he said. “It’s really an honor for them to select me as the next general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders and to represent Raider Nation.”

This is a developing story.

