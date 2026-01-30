Davis Webb withdraws as candidate for Raiders coaching job, reports say

The Las Vegas Raiders have one less option as they continue their search for a new head coach after Davis Webb withdrew his name from consideration.

Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Davis Webb has withdrawn his name from consideration, according to multiple reports.

He had a second interview with the Raiders this week and was seen as a strong candidate, though it is believed Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is the front-runner.

Webb’s decision could be a signal his camp believes Kubiak is in line to get the job should he want it.

Webb has only coached for three seasons since his playing career as a backup quarterback ended. He spent two seasons as the quarterbacks coach under Sean Payton before adding a coordinator title this season.

Payton fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi this week after losing in the AFC championship game and Webb is a primary candidate for a promotion.

Webb does have other options, however.

Offensive coordinator interviews have been requested by the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. An interesting twist could also be the Seattle opening should Kubiak decide to move on to either the Raiders or Arizona Cardinals as a head coach.

Webb, who was a backup quarterback for the Giants, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills before entering coaching in 2022, was also a candidate for the Bills head coaching job before Joe Brady was promoted.

Webb, who just turned 31 on Jan. 22, would have become the second-youngest head coach in NFL history behind only Sean McVay.

The Texas Tech alum became a hot commodity largely through his work with Bo Nix in Denver, mentoring the 2024 first-round pick to two playoff appearances in two seasons.

Kubiak will go through a second interview with the Raiders this week. He could agree in principle to a deal, but can’t sign a contract or be formally announced until after the Super Bowl.

The only other candidate who has gone through a second interview and has not yet accepted a job elsewhere in this cycle is Panthers defensive coordiantor Ejiro Evero, whose candidacy could get renewed consideration.

